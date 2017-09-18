Cops: Man wouldn’t drink alone, breaks into home with beer

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Sean Haller (York County Prison)

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man who didn’t want to drink alone forced his way into a woman’s home and sat down with two 12-packs of beer.

Thirty-nine-year-old Sean Haller, of Stewartstown, remained in the York County jail on Monday unable to post bail on charges including criminal trespass for the bizarre incident on Sept. 12.

Southern Regional Police say a woman called them to report Haller had entered her home shortly after 10 p.m. and refused to leave. Police say Haller had done the same thing in another woman’s home a short time earlier.

Police found Haller in the second woman’s home and say he refused to leave – even though there were children inside – so officers had to go inside and get him.

He faces a preliminary hearing Nov. 1.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s