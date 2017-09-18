Bloom announces run for Congress

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Republican state legislator who represents Cumberland County is running for Congress.

State Rep. Stephen Bloom announced Monday he’s running for the 11th District seat now held by U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Bloom also released a campaign video challenging Republican congressional leaders to deliver on the promises they made during the presidential election.

He currently represents the 199th District, which includes Carlisle, Newville, and surrounding townships.

Bloom is the second Republican to officially announce his candidacy for the GOP nomination. Dan Meuser, a former Revenue Secretary under former Gov. Tom Corbett, announced his run earlier this month.

Barletta, a Republican, was elected to represent the district in 2010. He’s vacating the seat to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

The 11th District includes parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry counties.

