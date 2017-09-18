American Academy of Pediatrics releases tattoo health guidelines for teens, young adults

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – The American Academy of Pediatrics released a new report on Monday with guidelines on tattoo health and safety for teens and young adults.

The AAP says more young adults and teenagers are choosing to get inked, so this comes as a precautionary measure for parents.

Dustin Deimler, a tattoo artist from Ego Ink, says that he has seen more teens coming into the shop, some “as young as 13 years old.”

He says that the most important thing parents should be concerned with is cleanliness, which includes throwing out disposable needles after each use, sterilizing equipment, making sure there is no cross-contamination and wearing gloves throughout the entire process.

A consent form should also be signed before the procedure is done.

Pennsylvania law requires anyone under the age of 18 to have a parent or guardian present. They must also sign a consent form.

The AAP says teens should be sure the tattoo is something they will not regret because removal can be pricey, with a cost of up to $300 per square inch of removal.

