144th Annual Gratz Fair now underway

GRATZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The 144th Annual Gratz Fair is now underway in northern Dauphin County.

The county’s oldest agriculture themed event, the fair features seven days of competitions, food, amusement rides and live entertainment.

“Some of the people exhibited when they were kids. Now they have their children here exhibiting animals,” said Chuck Fultz, a spokesman for the fair.

2017 Gratz Fair Queen Khristyn Maurer was busy touring the fairgrounds on Monday evening, meeting and greeting visitors and vendors.

“They learn more about agriculture and they make lasting memories with their families,” she said.

Often referred to as the “Great” Gratz Fair, the event is known for its popular demolition derby, which continues on Tuesday, with championships on Saturday night at 7pm.

The fair is also a chance for community organizations to raise money. Northern Dauphin Christian School was selling shoefly whoopie pie sundaes, while Gratz Area Fire Company fried up cheeseburgers, in what will amount to its largest fundraiser of the year.

“We just bought a new fire truck, ” said Scott Dreher, fire company president. “So, money from here will go towards the fire truck and the equipment we put on the fire truck.”