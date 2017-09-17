UK police arrest 2nd man in London subway attack case

By Published:
Ambulances and police nearby after an incident on a tube train at Parsons Green subway station in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. A reported explosion at the train station sent commuters stampeding in panic, injuring several people on Friday at the height of London's morning rush hour, and police said they were investigating it as a terrorist attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) – London police say a second man has been arrested in connection with the London subway attack.

Police said Sunday that a 21-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night in Hounslow in west London. He was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Two men are now in custody for possible role in the attack that injured 29 people.

Britain’s terror threat level remains at “critical” –  the highest level – meaning that authorities believe another attack is imminent.

Police on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old man in the port of Dover – the main ferry link to France – and then launched a massive armed search in the southwestern London suburb of Sunbury.

