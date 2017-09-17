First-ever ‘Harrisburg VeggieFest’ benefits nonprofit for the arts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A festival celebrating healthy food and drinks in the mid-state will be held in Harrisburg next weekend.

Guests at Harrisburg VeggieFest will be able to sample from local restaurants, breweries and more who promote vegetarian friendly foods made locally.

It will be held in Harrisburg’s Strawberry Square from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 23.

General tickets are $20. Students and designated drivers can purchase tickets for $10. The event benefits Jump Street, a nonprofit community that specializes in arts based program development. Tickets can be purchased at hbgveggiefest.ticketleap.com.