Driver crashes into Lancaster Township movie theater

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was taken to the hospital after officials say he drove a car into a movie theater in Lancaster Township.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. Sunday at the Manor Regal Cinemas on Millersville Pike.

According to the Lancaster Township Fire Department, the male driver traveled the length of the Manor Shopping Center parking lot from Millersville Pike before he jumped a center dividing island, mowed over a tree and then slammed into the theater.

Firefighters had to cut the driver side door in order to get the man out.

A code enforcement officer was also called to the incident to evaluate damage done to the building.

