YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner was called to the scene of an accident involving a farm tractor on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m., on the 200 block of Ranch Road in Jackson Township.

At this time, there is no word on how many people were involved or what caused the accident.

