Woman hit and killed by tractor trailer

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM)- An investigation is underway after police say a 48-year-old woman was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened on N. 9th and Mifflin Streets when they were called for a disturbance and pedestrian struck.

The rear trailer tires of a tractor-trailer reportedly killed the woman as the driver slowly passed the group that was causing the disturbance.

Police say the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation.

According to the police report, several witnesses fled after the woman was struck.

Police are requesting anyone who witnessed the incident to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.