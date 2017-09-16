Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in York County

SPRINGETTSBURY, TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) The York County Coroner said a woman died at the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while she was trying to cross an intersection.

It happened at the intersection of Route 462 and Stonewood Road around 7:45 p.m. Friday. The victim was struck by a vehicle traveling east.

The 61-year-old woman was taken to York Hospital for treatment but died at 8:28 p.m.

The coroner has ruled the manner of death accidental caused by multiple blunt force trauma.

The name of the victim will be released Saturday morning after additional family members are contacted.

There will not be an autopsy.

Springettsbury Township Police are investigating.