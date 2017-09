DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are trying to identify a man they say tried to steal cologne from a Colonial Park Mall store earlier this month.

On September 5, police say the man attempted to steal Jimmy Choo’s “Illicit” cologne from the Boscov’s department store.

After the man was confronted, he dropped the merchandise and ran away.

Anyone with information on who the man may be is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-657-5656.