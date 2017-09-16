Nursing home tragedy unfolded days after Irma’s initial hit

By TERRY SPENCER, JENNIFER KAY and TIM REYNOLDS Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Janice Connelly of Hollywood, sets up a makeshift memorial in memory of the senior citizens who died in the heat at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, Fla. Multiple people died and patients had to be moved out of the facility, many of them on stretchers or in wheelchairs. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation to figure out what went wrong and who, if anyone, was to blame. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) – Three days after Hurricane Irma hit Florida, the first 911 call from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills came in. Then came another, and then another.

Over the next few hours that Wednesday morning, the dire situation at the nursing home came into clearer view. The center had operated for days without air conditioning and the rooms had become stifling hot.

Eight people died and 145 patients had to be moved out of the facility, many of them on stretchers or in wheelchairs.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation to figure out what went wrong and who, if anyone, was to blame.

