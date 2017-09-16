Northern Cheerleader loses ability to walk but not to cheer

Kayce Lynes is a Norther York cheerleader. She never imagined she’d have to cheer for herself.

The nightmare started on May 5th, 2017. Suddenly Kayce felt a cramp in her lower back. She was at a dance competition, but there would be no dancing. She laid herself down on the ground and hasn’t walked since.

Several hospitals, rehab stints, and medical tests later Kayce knows what she has. Transverse Myelitis, a nerve condition that is causing inflammation in her spinal chord. An incoming freshman, Kayce wasn’t sure she’d be able to attend school. She was wheel chair bound and still coming to grips with her new reality, she may never walk again. But that wasn’t an option for Kayce. She HAD to walk again.

The road back started when her longtime Cheer coach Angela Evans told Kayce she could still be a part of the high school team. It started with just helping out, but then they realized Kayce could still cheer. Yes she was in a wheelchair, but she could still perform the moves with her upper body.

Northern has had to modify some of their cheers, but Kayce is 100% part of the team. Returning to the sidelines Friday nights has given her the confidence to return to school, but she’s not satisfied. The progress just strengthens her conviction. She will walk again.