FNF Week 3 Complete Highlights & Scores

Academy Park 59, Boyertown 18

Aliquippa 50, Freeport 0

Archbishop Ryan 20, Father Judge 13

Athens 46, Troy 7

Avon Grove 56, Octorara 0

Bangor 12, Salisbury 6

Belle Vernon 17, Ringgold 14

Bellwood-Antis 49, Everett 17

Bensalem 41, Abington 18

Berks Catholic 50, York Catholic 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 48, Shade 14

Berwick 56, Crestwood 0

Bethel Park 27, Norwin 7

Bethlehem Center 53, Springdale 22

Bethlehem Freedom 26, Northampton 13

Big Spring 31, Boiling Springs 19

Bishop Canevin 28, Leechburg 7

Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Cambria Heights 0

Bishop McCort 30, Somerset 12

Blackhawk 43, Indiana 13

Bloomsburg 26, Shamokin 7

Bradford 27, Otto-Eldred 8

Brashear 18, Westinghouse 7

Brookville 36, Punxsutawney 0

Burgettstown 49, Bentworth 3

Cambridge Springs 40, Cochranton 12

Camp Hill 52, James Buchanan 6

Canton 32, Shenandoah Valley 13

Carbondale 30, Lakeland 14

Carlisle 28, South Western 19

Carmichaels 36, West Greene 30

Central Cambria 28, Penn Cambria 18

Central Columbia 17, Loyalsock 14

Central Dauphin 28, West Lawn Wilson 20

Central Dauphin East 39, Susquehanna Township 16

Central Martinsburg 51, Penns Valley 8

Central Valley 52, Pittsburgh North Catholic 28

Charleroi 34, Frazier 20

Chestnut Ridge 43, Bald Eagle Area 6

Chichester 34, Phoenixville 7

Clairton 38, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Clarion 61, Keystone 6

Clarkson North, Ontario 35, Erie McDowell 28

Claysburg-Kimmel 32, Moshannon Valley 0

Coatesville 42, Downingtown West 6

Cocalico 56, Upper Perkiomen 0

Conrad Weiser 35, Twin Valley 28

Corry 29, Fairview 28

Cowanesque Valley 20, Sayre Area 12

Cumberland Valley 49, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 23

Curwensville 56, Port Allegany 13

Danville 75, Milton 16

Delaware Valley 42, West Scranton 0

Delone 44, New Oxford 19

Derry 48, Southmoreland 7

Dover 36, Red Land 13

Dubois 38, Oil City 19

Dunmore 35, Riverside 0

ELCO 36, Fleetwood 32

East Juniata 27, Hamburg 0

East Pennsboro 56, Greencastle Antrim 24

East Stroudsburg South 33, Allentown Central Catholic 21

Eisenhower 47, North East 3

Elizabeth Forward 41, Waynesburg Central 0

Elizabethtown 38, Lebanon 19

Elwood City Riverside 39, Mohawk 0

Erie Cathedral Prep 62, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 28

Erie High 42, Fort Leboeuf 3

Farrell 58, West Middlesex 0

Forest Hills 41, Bishop Carroll 7

Fort Cherry 33, Monessen 6

Fort Hill, Md. 42, Hollidaysburg 10

Garden Spot 56, Spring Grove 21

Garnet Valley 28, Penncrest 7

Gateway 54, Armstrong 13

General McLane 49, Union City 28

Gettysburg 14, Waynesboro 13

Governor Mifflin 49, Manheim Township 14

Greater Latrobe 37, Kiski Area 21

Greenville 49, Conneaut Area 27

Grove City 58, Franklin 6

Harrisburg 45, Pottsville 0

Harry S. Truman 42, Council Rock South 0

Haverford 54, Harriton 7

Hazleton Area 47, Abington Heights 19

Hempfield 24, Central York 21

Hershey 15, Milton Hershey 14

Highlands 24, Knoch 16

Homer-Center 28, Northern Cambria 26

Hopewell 47, Yough 27

Huntingdon 45, Clearfield 27

Jersey Shore 35, Lewisburg 6

Jim Thorpe 43, Minersville 0

Juniata 7, Tri-Valley 0

Juniata Valley 39, Williamsburg 33

Keystone Oaks 35, Deer Lakes 0

LaSalle 42, Archbishop Carroll 6

Lackawanna Trail 27, Northwest Area 0

Lancaster McCaskey 38, Reading 21

Lansdale Catholic 13, Bonner-Prendergast 12

Laurel 35, South Side 7

Lehighton 44, Marian Catholic 0

Line Mountain 28, Susquenita 7

Littlestown 26, Eastern York 14

Mahanoy Area 33, Pottsville Nativity 22

Manheim Central 66, West York 6

Mapletown 48, Avella 32

Maplewood 67, Saegertown 6

Marple Newtown 14, Ridley 12

Mars 26, Montour 15

McKeesport 60, Connellsville 7

Meadville 54, Warren 19

Mechanicsburg 33, Northern York 30

Mercyhurst Prep 35, Conneaut, Ohio 7

Mid Valley 40, Hanover Area 15

Middletown 63, West Perry 7

Mifflinburg 31, Warrior Run 0

Moon 26, Hampton 24

Mount Carmel 42, Montoursville 0

Mount Lebanon 24, Canon-McMillan 17

Mount Pleasant 28, McGuffey 21, OT

Mount Union 26, Southern Huntingdon 7

Muncy 17, Montgomery 7

Neshannock 49, New Brighton 21

Neumann-Goretti 8, Philadelphia Northeast 7

New Castle 35, Ambridge 7

North Allegheny 55, Shaler 7

North Hills 31, Fox Chapel 17

North Penn 28, Central Bucks West 14

North Schuylkill 18, Schuylkill Haven 17

Northeastern 21, Solanco 7

Northern Bedford 43, Tussey Mountain 0

Northern Lebanon 24, Daniel Boone 21

Notre Dame-Green Pond 35, Northern Lehigh 14

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 41, Western Beaver 6

Owen J Roberts 47, Upper Merion 0

Palisades 35, Southern Lehigh 17

Palmerton 44, Pen Argyl 12

Palmyra 28, Donegal 14

Parkland 42, Easton 7

Penn-Trafford 34, Woodland Hills 8

Pennridge 34, Souderton 3

Pequea Valley 33, Kutztown 6

Perkiomen Valley 21, Interboro 13

Peters Township 35, Altoona 7

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, Hempfield Area 14

Pleasant Valley 31, Allentown Allen 6

Plum 33, Franklin Regional 7

Pocono Mountain East 33, East Stroudsburg North 14

Pope John Paul II 42, Schuylkill Valley 10

Portage Area 52, Blacklick 7

Pottsgrove 38, Glen Mills 20

Pottstown 12, Methacton 6

Quaker Valley 45, Beaver Area 21

Quakertown 32, Wissahickon 13

Redbank Valley 40, Clarion-Limestone 14

Reynolds 30, Lakeview 0

Richland 31, Bedford 7

Rochester 48, Sto-Rox 16

Saucon Valley 49, Catasauqua 21

Scranton 42, North Pocono 35

Scranton Prep 35, Dallas 17

Seneca 34, Iroquois 28

Seneca Valley 35, Butler 0

Serra Catholic 16, Avonworth 10

Seton-LaSalle 35, Burrell 19

Shady Side Academy 38, Apollo-Ridge 14

Sharon 27, Hickory 6

Shenango 7, Northgate 6

Shikellamy 28, Selinsgrove 26

Shippensburg 33, Bermudian Springs 20

Slippery Rock 43, Mercer 7

South Allegheny 54, Carlynton 6

South Fayette 51, Uniontown 6

South Williamsport 48, North Penn-Mansfield 26

Southern Columbia 57, Hughesville 0

Spring-Ford 45, Exeter 21

State College 56, Mifflin County 7

Strawberry Mansion 30, Fels 8

Stroudsburg 42, Allentown Dieruff 26

Susquehannock 28, Biglerville 12

Tamaqua 48, Panther Valley 14

Thomas Jefferson 48, Greensburg Salem 0

Tower Hill, Del. 60, Perkiomen School 22

Trinity 37, Laurel Highlands 7

Tunkhannock 34, Wyalusing 7

Tyrone 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 21

Union Area 26, Jefferson-Morgan 6

Upper Darby 39, Radnor 14

Upper Moreland 41, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 7

Upper St. Clair 42, Baldwin 12

Valley View 58, Pittston Area 20

Wallenpaupack 32, Honesdale 21

Warwick 61, Ephrata 0

Washington 41, South Park 0

Wellsboro 50, Towanda 9

West Allegheny 49, Chartiers Valley 29

West Branch 35, Glendale 7

West Chester Rustin 42, Oxford 34

Western Wayne 53, Holy Redeemer 0

Whitehall 41, Bethlehem Liberty 20

Wilkes-Barre Meyers 26, Nanticoke Area 7

Williams Valley 52, Halifax 7

Wilmington 35, Sharpsville 0

Windber 47, Conemaugh Township 6

Wyoming Valley West 48, Williamsport 34

York 48, Cedar Cliff 28

York Suburban 38, Columbia 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Chambersburg vs. Red Lion, ccd.

