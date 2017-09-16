Child care choices limited for those working outside 9-to-5

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Parents who work outside traditional business hours often have few options when it comes to child care for their children.

In many cases, the children of shift workers are cared for by relatives or friends.

But for those without a support network, there aren’t a lot of child care facilities to choose from. That’s true even in Las Vegas, an entertainment destination notorious for blurring the hours of a day.

Experts say it’s a major issue in an increasingly service-based economy with non-standard hours and that the childcare sector hasn’t caught up with demand.

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington has proposed legislation designed to increase access to affordable child care, including for families that work non-traditional hours. But the bill’s future is far from certain in a Republican-controlled Congress.