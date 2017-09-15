York man dies after hit-run crash

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 25-year-old city man died at a hospital after a reported hit-and-run pedestrian crash, the coroner said.

Harry Crespo was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon at York Hospital, York County Coroner Pam Gay said in a news release.

Crespo was struck around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Wallace Street, near his home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call York police at 717-846-1234.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s