York man dies after hit-run crash

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 25-year-old city man died at a hospital after a reported hit-and-run pedestrian crash, the coroner said.

Harry Crespo was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon at York Hospital, York County Coroner Pam Gay said in a news release.

Crespo was struck around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Wallace Street, near his home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call York police at 717-846-1234.

