Vehicle break-ins under investigation in Cornwall

WHTM Staff Published:

CORNWALL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cornwall Borough Police Department is investigating overnight vehicle break-ins.

The department on Friday morning received calls from residents along Pamela and Julie lanes in the Iron Ridge development reporting their vehicles were entered overnight.

In most cases, cash was the reason behind the break-ins, according to police. A purse and laptop were also stolen.

Anyone with information about these break-ins or suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the Cornwall Borough Police Department at 717-274-2071.

