Tow truckers urge drivers to ‘steer clear’ after fatal crash

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ralph Watrous will be remembered as a wonderful man with a bright future in the tow trucking brotherhood.

Watrous and the disabled motorist he was helping were fatally struck Sunday on Route 222 in West Earl Township.

Tow truck companies have been reminding drivers of Pennsylvania’s Steer Clear Law for years. Wayne McDade, the owner of Wayne’s Towing and Recovery, has the law posted on one of his trucks.

“When you approach the scene of an emergency situation or any roadside situation where there are flashing lights – yellow, red or blue – the law states you have to move over,” McDade said.told ABC 27 News.

Pennsylvania does not have permanent signs reminding drivers of the law.

McDade is helping to organize a funeral procession for Watrous.

“One tow truck driver is killed every six days in the United States,” he said. “The tragedy we had on Sunday, losing Ralph and his customer – Ralph was 32 for the year.”

