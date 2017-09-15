Sandusky’s son pleads guilty to child sex abuse allegations

The Associated Press Published:
This undated photo provided by the Centre County Correctional Facility shows Jeffrey Sandusky who was charged Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, with multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children. Jeffrey Sandusky is one of former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky's sons who is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse. (Centre County Correctional Facility via AP)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A son of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has pleaded guilty to pressuring a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asking her teen sister to give him oral sex.

Friday’s plea deal comes a week before Jeffrey Sandusky’s scheduled trial on 14 counts including solicitation of statutory sexual assault. As part of the deal the 41-year-old will spend up to six years in state prison, but the judge could impose as much as eight years.

Jeffrey Sandusky is a state prison guard and knew the girls through their mother.

He’s among six adopted children of Jerry Sandusky and has been a stalwart supporter of his father, who’s serving a lengthy prison sentence for a child sexual abuse conviction.

Jeffrey Sandusky’s lawyer hasn’t returned a call seeking comment.

