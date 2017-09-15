Rihanna, Dave Chappelle team up to raise money for charity

Rihanna
Singer Rihanna attends the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Rihanna played the role of slick bartender at her charity event, encouraging the audience to drink up and donate money to her foundation at the same time.

The pop star hosted her third Diamond Ball on Thursday night in New York City for her organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, which promotes education and arts globally.

She told the audience the more they drank “the more inspired you’ll be to donate money … and help kids around the world.”

Dave Chappelle worked as Rihanna’s right-hand man. He first told jokes and later joined the auctioneer onstage, even purchasing a Retna art piece for $180,000.

Jay-Z, Beyonce, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx and Trevor Noah attended the black-tie event, which included a video message from former President Barack Obama.

