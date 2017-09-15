Police: Thieves use child to steal phones

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a group of thieves who used a young boy to steal cell phones in York County.

Northern York County Regional police released surveillance photos of their suspects; a man and two women. They said the trio was involved in the theft of phones at a store in Manchester Township on Wednesday.

As the group browsed the store, members were seen coming and going at various times. Eventually, the three adults exited the store and the boy – believed to be 8-12 years old, was left behind. He entered a storage area, took at least one phone, and fled to a waiting white Chrysler minivan, police said.

The van with the child and three adults then fled the area.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 717-467-TELL(8355).

