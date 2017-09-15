Police called to incident in Mount Joy

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police responded to a Lancaster County home Friday morning after a man reportedly threatened to harm himself.

Numerous police vehicles were at the home near Donegal Springs Road and Angle Street in Mount Joy.

Police said they have been talking to the man since responding to the home around 8:30 a.m., but he has refused to leave the house.

They believe he is alone.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

