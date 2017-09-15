PennDOT plans I-83 work near York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Repair work is scheduled next week on the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 between Exit 10 for Loganville and Exit 16 for Queen Street.

Construction crews will be in the northbound right lane on Tuesday and in the northbound left lane on Wednesday, between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to a PennDOT news release.

PennDOT said drivers to avoid delays, drivers should allow additional travel time or seek an alternate route.

