Penn State renaming child care center once named for Schultz

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) – Penn State’s trustees are expected to remove the name of a former administrator convicted in the Jerry Sandusky child sex scandal from a campus child care center.

The Gary Schultz Child Care Center at Hort Woods was dedicated in September 2011, less than two months before former football assistant coach Sandusky was arrested on child-sex charges. Schultz, the school’s former vice president, was one of three administrators later convicted of child endangerment for mishandling a 2001 complaint that Sandusky was seen showering with a boy on campus.

University spokeswoman Lisa Powers says the school stopped using Schultz’s name shortly after the Sandusky scandal broke. But Friday’s vote is needed to change the name officially to The Child Care Center at Hort Woods.

Sandusky is imprisoned on numerous felony convictions.