Pardons board to rule today on 1994 Dauphin County baby murder case

The State Board of Pardons will announce a major decision Friday about a Dauphin County woman, convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her newborn daughter more than 20 years ago.

In 1994, Tina Brosius drowned the baby girl in a portable toilet at Brightbill Park in Lower Paxton Township. Brosius was 18 at the time and living at home. She’d already had two other children.

Her attorney said Brosius’ two grown daughters, members of her church, and even Dauphin County Judge John Cherry have appealed to the Board of Pardons to release her.

However, District Attorney Ed Marsico does not think her sentence should be commuted.

The board’s announcement will only be a recommendation. Governor Tom Wolf will have a final say on the decision.

