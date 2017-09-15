New museum will tell story of Lake Tobias Wildlife Park

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — A new museum will tell the story behind Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax.

The park will unveil its new J.R. Tobias Museum and Education Center on Saturday, September 16 during its Founder’s Day celebration. The attraction features exhibits containing items from the park’s 53 year history, as well as photos and videos. A text timeline details the humble beginnings of founder J.R. Tobias as a local businessman who kept several exotic animals as a hobby, to the modern day park drawing more than 170,000 paying visitors each year.

“He was quite an unusual, unique kind of adventurous person,” said Jan Tobias-Kieffer, daughter of J.R. Tobias and the park’s Marketing Director. “For him to actually come up with the idea 53 years ago to have safari buses made of school buses., and to get people really close to the animals. We just thought he had a very unique story to tell.”

Founder’s Day activities happen from 11am-3pm, featuring complimentary food and children’s activities. Lake Tobias Wildlife Park is open full time from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and weekends through October.