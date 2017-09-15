Man found guilty of indecent assault of minor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County jury convicted a 24-year-old man of indecent assault earlier this week.

Laron Wilson, formerly of Hummelstown, was found guilty on Wednesday of engaging in sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl when he was 21 years old. He claimed to be only 17 years old at the time, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim reported Wilson to authorities after she saw him with another young girl because she was concerned that Wilson was lying to other children about his age.

Wilson was found convicted of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 11.

