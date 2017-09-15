Lititz man sought for fleeing DUI checkpoint, police

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is wanted on charges he nearly struck a police officer with his vehicle as he fled a DUI checkpoint.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police said they’re looking for 19-year-old Kione White. He’s accused of fleeing the DUI checkpoint in Lititz on Aug. 26.

White, of Lititz, is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment, and related charges.

