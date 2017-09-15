‘Kids for Cash’ judge trying to have conviction overturned

Disgraced “Kids for Cash” judge Mark Ciavarella is trying to get his conviction overturned.

The former Luzerne County judge was in federal court in Harrisburg Thursday, saying his lawyers failed him at trial. He also said his former lawyers admitted on the witness stand that they could have done a better job.

The judge presiding over the hearing hinted he might rule in favor of a new trial.

Ciavarella received a guilty verdict in 2011 for taking kickbacks in exchange for sending juveniles to private detention centers, in which he had a financial interest. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison.