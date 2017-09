Hurricane Irma will impact our wallets as we head to the grocery store.

The storm devastated Florida’s $8 billion citrus industry. As much as 75 percent of it could be wiped out, which will lead to higher prices on staple items, including orange juice.

Farmers have only just begun to assess the damage to the citrus, sugar cane and vegetable crops. It could take weeks to fully understand the impact of the devastating hurricane.