Harrisburg abortion provider closes its doors

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg abortion provider is now closed after several inspection violations.

In June, the Pennsylvania Department of Health ordered Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center to stop performing abortions.

The center was given time to correct several problems, including expired medical supplies.

The unannounced visit in June was a follow-up to a February inspection that uncovered several deficiencies, including record-keeping violations and failure to have a registered nurse on site.

