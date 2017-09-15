Gov. Wolf to address state’s finances amid budget woes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/WHTM)– Pennsylvania state government is preparing for the first known time to delay payments as a result of not having enough cash on hand amid a feud over how to patch a $2.2 billion budget gap.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office has not revealed how the Democrat will manage through a cash crunch that he has said will leave his administration unable to pay every bill on time, three months into the fiscal year.

Beginning Friday, the state’s main bank account is projected to go below zero.

A spokesperson for the governor released a statement to abc27 News on Thursday.

For weeks since the Senate acted, Governor Wolf has urged the House Republican majority to return to Harrisburg and take serious steps to complete and balance the budget. Yesterday, the House passed a plan that fails to address the long-term deficit and faces an uncertain future in the Senate. The governor took action last month to protect funding for local school districts because our schools and kids should not bear the consequences of the House’s fiscally irresponsible inaction. As Governor Wolf has said, a failure to complete the budget in a timely fashion and cover the $2.3 billion deficit jeopardizes funding across government. Governor Wolf will have to manage the budget if the General Assembly does not complete the budget. More details will be available tomorrow. –JJ Abbott