Ex-police officer convicted of stealing drug money

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Fairview Township police officer has been convicted in federal court of stealing money seized as evidence in drug arrests.

Tyson Baker, 43, of Etters, was found guilty of two counts of theft of seized drug money, one count of falsifying or altering records to impede a drug investigation, one count of theft of federal property, and one count of false report to the FBI, U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler’s office said.

Baker was found not guilty on a second count of falsifying or altering records.

The 17-year veteran of the police department was arrested in December 2015. He was suspected of stealing $2,000 from nearly $15,000 seized from a suspected marijuana dealer, so the FBI set up a sting.

Authorities said when township police stopped an undercover agent, Baker had the vehicle towed. A video camera recorded him as he searched the car without a warrant and stole $3,000 from $15,000 hidden in a gym bag.

Baker will be sentenced at a later date. Brandler’s office said the combined maximum penalty under federal law is 45 years.

