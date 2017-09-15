Eastern York Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Eastern York Middle School was evacuated Friday afternoon after a bomb threat was found written on a restroom wall.

The school district posted on its website that students were moved to the high school campus around 1:15 p.m.

Police have responded and will determine when it is safe for students to re-enter the middle school.

It is not necessary for parents and guardians to pick up their middle school students at this time, the district said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.