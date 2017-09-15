Eastern York Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

By Published:

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Eastern York Middle School was evacuated Friday afternoon after a bomb threat was found written on a restroom wall.

The school district posted on its website that students were moved to the high school campus around 1:15 p.m.

Police have responded and will determine when it is safe for students to re-enter the middle school.

It is not necessary for parents and guardians to pick up their middle school students at this time, the district said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s