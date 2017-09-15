Dauphin County jury finds man guilty of abusing teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was found guilty on Friday by a Dauphin County jury of aggravated indecent assault and other charges.

The jury deliberated for two hours after hearing testimony from a 21-year-old man who detailed the abuse he suffered at the hands of Jason Harrington when he was 14 years old.

According to the testimony, the victim has Asperger’s syndrome and the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

Harrington, 43, was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure and corruption of minors.

Sentencing in the case has been set for December, pending the results of an evaluation to determine if Harrington is a sexually violent predator under Megan’s Law.

