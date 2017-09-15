Correction: Constables-Sexual Harassment Charges story

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — In a story Sept. 13 about charges filed against two constables, The Associated Press erroneously described the allegations against them. The charges say the constables unlawfully arrested two women and then sexually harassed them. The charges do not say they wrongly arrested the women because they found them attractive.

A corrected version of the story is below:

2 constables accused of wrongly arresting, harassing 2 women

Two Pennsylvania constables have been charged with unlawfully arresting two women, then making sexually suggestive comments as the women sat handcuffed

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — Two Pennsylvania constables have been charged with wrongly arresting two women without the necessary warrants, and then making sexually suggestive comments as the women sat handcuffed.

The incidents involving constables David Kneller and John Sarge took place in April and the charges, including harassment and official oppression — the unlawful use of police power — were filed in June.

Police say Sarge told Kneller he’d have a heart attack if left alone to watch the two handcuffed women while Kneller went to arrest a third, prompting Kneller to respond with something like “Bowchicawow” — which police and the women took to be sexually suggestive.

Sarge’s attorney said he never made such a comment.

Police said Kneller called one of the women 10 times in two days to inquire about her criminal case.