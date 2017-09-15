City of York offers yard waste drop-off on Saturday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York will hold a yard waste drop-off event this weekend in light of a recent storm that downed many branches and trees.

Weather permitting, the yard waste facility will be open to residents and curbside businesses at Memorial Stadium from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Branches should be no more than 4 inches in diameter and the material must be emptied onto designated piles.

Those wishing to bring yard waste must provide proof of customer status or residency, such as a valid license or recent sewer bill.

