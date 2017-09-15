Chambersburg cancels football game for fight rumors

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg canceled its Friday night football game because of rumors about possible fighting.

In a statement on its website, the school district said the rumors were “largely driven by social media posts,” but it is taking the threats very seriously.

“We have taken the appropriate measures and will continue to monitor the situation very closely,” the statement reads. “The State Police, the borough and district police are present at the high school and will assist as needed. We are handling the matter expeditiously, and we remain confident that all students and staff are safe.”

Chambersburg was scheduled to host Red Lion. The district said the game has been canceled and forfeited.

Hundreds of students left the school early, saying they felt unsafe because of the rumors circulating on social media.

“When I woke up this morning, I was on Snapchat and I just saw all my friends had posted things about how there was a shooter at the game tonight,” sophomore Paige Stanley said.

“There have been fights between different races and stuff over certain public problems,” she added.

Police say they have one person of interest so far and they’re still following leads. They will maintain a presence on the campus next week.

“On Tuesday, we’re going to have an assembly with all the students here as well as faculty members, and we’re going to start the conversation as to why there’s tension in this community,” Trooper Brent Miller, a state police spokesman, said.

A community meeting will be held Tuesday night.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.