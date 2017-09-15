Chambersburg cancels football game for fight rumors

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg canceled its Friday night football game because of rumors about possible fighting.

In a statement on its website, the school district said the rumors were “largely driven by social media posts,” but it is taking the threats very seriously.

“We have taken the appropriate measures and will continue to monitor the situation very closely,” the statement reads. “The State Police, the borough and district police are present at the high school and will assist as needed. We are handling the matter expeditiously, and we remain confident that all students and staff are safe.”

Chambersburg was scheduled to host Red Lion. The district said the game has been canceled and forfeit.

The high school had a modified lockdown Friday morning “due to a known medical emergency of a student,” the district said in another statement on its website. “The modified lockdown was due to the timing of class changes and the safety of the student.”

The high school has since returned to a normal schedule.

State police said they were asked to assist Chambersburg police at the high school “for an issue at the school.”

No additional details were available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.