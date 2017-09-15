Central Pennsylvania Animal Alliance: H.O.P.E

H.O.P.E. or, Hounds of Prison Education is a program by the Central Pennsylvania Animal Alliance that pairs rescued dogs with carefully screened inmates at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill for training, socialization and love. With the assistance of professional trainers and their inmate handlers, these dogs are given a “paw up” on finding their happily ever after. Once paroled to their adoptive homes, all HOPE graduates receive training assistance for life. Nearly 200 dogs have found their forever homes through the program.

The group is also today to promote Woofstock, a fundraising event happening Sunday, September 25, from 11am-5pm at Riverfront Park, Harrisburg. Dogs are welcome! Learn more on their website at www.HOPEDogs.org.