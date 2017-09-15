Central PA Food Bank raises awareness for Hunger Action Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s Hunger Action Month and the Central PA Food bank is raising awareness by asking people to volunteer and learn more about its mission, including why donations are needed.

A group of donors cooked meals at the food bank’s kitchen on Friday for the non-profit Shalom House.

Others packed food boxes for veterans.

Hunger affects one in eight central Pennsylvanians and one in five children.

ABC27’s Valerie Pritchett took part in stuffing food boxes for veterans.

For more information on how you can help, visit centralpafoodbank.org.

