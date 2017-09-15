Breaking: Reported explosion on London subway a ‘terrorist incident’

By Published:
People leave the scene of an explosion at a southwest London subway station in London Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital. The underground operator said services have been cut along the line. (@RRIGS via AP)

The Associated Press is reporting that police have declared a reported explosion on London subway a terrorist incident.

It happened during rush hour early Friday in the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest section of the capital.

Passengers reported people fleeing in panic after reports of an explosion.

Police have confirmed a number of people are injured.

Photos taken inside the District Line train show a white plastic bucket inside a supermarket shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires can be seen, the Associated Press reported.

In this image made from video, fire raises at a southwest London subway station in London Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. London’s Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of “an incident” at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital. The underground operator said services have been cut along the line. (@RRIGS via AP)

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 on-air and online for updates.

