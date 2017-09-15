Breaking: Reported explosion on London subway a ‘terrorist incident’

The Associated Press is reporting that police have declared a reported explosion on London subway a terrorist incident.

It happened during rush hour early Friday in the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest section of the capital.

Passengers reported people fleeing in panic after reports of an explosion.

Police have confirmed a number of people are injured.

Photos taken inside the District Line train show a white plastic bucket inside a supermarket shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires can be seen, the Associated Press reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 on-air and online for updates.