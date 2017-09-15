Board of Pardons recommends commutation of life sentence for Tina Brosius

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The State Board of Pardons voted Friday evening to recommend a commutation for the life sentence of a Dauphin County woman convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her newborn daughter more than 20 years ago.

In 1994, Tina Brosius drowned the baby girl in a portable toilet at Brightbill Park in Lower Paxton Township.

Brosius was 18 at the time and living at home. She already had two other children.

Her attorney said Brosius’ two grown daughters, members of her church, and even Dauphin County Judge John Cherry have appealed to the Board of Pardons to release her.

However, District Attorney Ed Marsico does not think her sentence should be commuted.

The board’s announcement is only a recommendation.

Gov. Tom Wolf will have a final say on the decision.

