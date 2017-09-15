Bill would send those revived during overdoses to seek rehab or face jail time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A proposed bill would require someone who has been revived by naloxone to get themselves into rehab or get locked up.

This week, Republican Sen. Gene Yaw introduced the bill, which would force patients to seek a treatment program or face possible jail time.

Mark Mcullough, a recovery support specialist in York County, says it’s a great idea in theory but a further look at how it would impact the systems of treatment would be necessary.

“We’re looking at a system now that, it’s not always easy to get people into treatment because it’s overcrowded,” Mcullough said.

Senate Bill 654 is in the state Senate Judiciary Committee.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.