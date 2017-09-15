Authorities ID man arrested after Lancaster County pursuit

CHRISTIANA, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have released the name of a Lancaster County man who was arrested after he led sheriff deputies and officers on a low-speed chase Thursday afternoon.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office identified the man as 26-year-old Clinton L. Young III, of Gap.

Police were trying to serve a warrant on Young in Christiana when he took off and drove at the law-enforcement officials, prompting a deputy to shoot, authorities said. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Young then led deputies and Christiana police on a pursuit that ended when he crashed in the 600 block of Noble Road.

Young and a female passenger were not injured.

