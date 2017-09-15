Author Spotlight: Timothy Caso’s Weight Training for Old Guys

Weight Training for Old Guys takes you on a comprehensive, light-hearted fitness journey and incorporates both traditional and little-known Olympic Weight Lifting training methods that guarantee that no bully will ever kick sand in your face again!

Written in layman’s terms, Weight Training for Old Guys is a comprehensive how-to guide that enlightens and entertains the reader. It reveals trade secrets on how to build muscle mass, transform physiques, and how to remain injury-free.

Were joined today by Author Timothy Caso to talk weight training and a quick demonstration!