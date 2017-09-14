York Fair shuts down ride after injury

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Fair officials shut down one of the amusement rides Wednesday night after a person was injured.

The state Department of Agriculture, which oversees amusement rides and attractions, said the ride was closed for inspection after an incident.

The injured person received medical attention by on-site EMS staff after getting off a spinning ride called The Sizzler. The injury was minor and the person refused to go to a hospital.

“It’s unfortunate when things like that happen, but overall we have a very safe record here at the York Fair,” York Fair general manager Michael Froehlich said.

The ride was shut down immediately and will remain closed until further notice.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.