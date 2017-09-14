“Walk with a Veteran” pairs students with local vets for unique educational experience

The Army Heritage Center Foundation and Humana are giving about 200 middle school students the opportunity to learn from veterans while walking through the outdoor living history exhibits at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center’s Army Heritage Trail in Carlisle.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The students are from the Chambersburg and West Perry school districts, as well as the Yellow Breeches Educational Center in Carlisle.

The more than 50 participating veterans include those who served in the Korean War, Vietnam War and World War II.

