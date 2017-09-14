Tied down with late budget, lawmakers warned to keep on ties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – After spending two months in futile efforts to complete a budget, Pennsylvania legislators have turned their attention to what they should be wearing to the fight over state finances.

It’s another issue Democrats and Republicans can’t seem to agree on.

Complaints about dress code scofflaws prompted the parliamentarian for the state House of Representatives to issue a memo last week reminding members that men must wear a coat and tie.

It touched off a debate, in a string of emails, between two legislators who are also military veterans.

A Democratic legislator said the memo showed that Republicans in charge of the House care more about appearance than substance.

A Republican colleague responded that coats and ties give a sense of professionalism and improve their performance.

Lawmakers are trying to plug a $2.2 billion budget hole.