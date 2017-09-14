The Grand Opening of the Keystone Musical Arts Center

The Keystone Musical Arts Center is a new music education outlet for midstate students.

“We aim to be a valuable community partner, supporting the efforts of the excellent music teachers in our public and private schools and providing musical opportunities for homeschoolers,” tells Terry Selders.

Contemporary ensembles, traditional recitals and other positive musical experiences for all ages will be available.They also hope to work with outside organizations to provide music therapy services.

An open house is scheduled as well as a group piano lesson from 1pm to 3pm on Sunday, September 17. Learn more about their services online at KMACenter.org.